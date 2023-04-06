FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25.

