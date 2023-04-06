FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.28

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.28 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 109.90 ($1.36). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.33), with a volume of 2,371,625 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FGP has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.78) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 146.40 ($1.82).

FirstGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.29. The stock has a market cap of £758.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,748.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstGroup

FirstGroup Company Profile

In related news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 30,569 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £30,874.69 ($38,344.13). In related news, insider Claire Hawkings bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,412.82). Also, insider Graham Sutherland bought 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £30,874.69 ($38,344.13). Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

