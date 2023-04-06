First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $3.07. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 26,456 shares traded.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

