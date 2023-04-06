First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $3.07. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 26,456 shares traded.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
