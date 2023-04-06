First National Corp MA ADV Sells 269 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE ED opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

