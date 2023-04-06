First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 330 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.22) to GBX 5,100 ($63.34) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average is $175.84. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.