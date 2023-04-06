First National Corp MA ADV Makes New $222,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

