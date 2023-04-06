First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

FBIZ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FBIZ stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $248.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director John J. Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Stories

