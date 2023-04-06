Financial Review: Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) & Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Blackbaud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -24.12% -20.78% -16.36% Blackbaud -4.29% 7.34% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 1 1 0 2.50 Blackbaud 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Intellicheck and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Intellicheck presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 66.31%. Blackbaud has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.22%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Risk and Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and Blackbaud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $15.97 million 2.78 -$3.85 million ($0.21) -11.10 Blackbaud $1.06 billion 3.40 -$45.41 million ($0.88) -76.70

Intellicheck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellicheck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellicheck beats Blackbaud on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.