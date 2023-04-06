Financial Advantage Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advantage Inc. decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 278,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

