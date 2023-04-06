Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steph & Co. owned 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 213,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,824. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.