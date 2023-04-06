Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 493,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,398,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Ferroglobe Trading Down 4.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.22.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
