Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Femasys in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Femasys stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 27.2% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 106,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

