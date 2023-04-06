Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Femasys in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.
Femasys stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
