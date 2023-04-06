FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Raises Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

FedEx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $17.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

FedEx stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,612. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

