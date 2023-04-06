Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Reduced by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 792,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.