Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 4,089,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,348,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.97.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Farfetch by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 455,119 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $3,874,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

