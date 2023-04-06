FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.94. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 3,210 shares.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc engages in modernizing disaster recovery and backup operations for the hybrid cloud world. It enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect data while reducing data storage and long-term retention costs. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.