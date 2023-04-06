FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of FDS traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.