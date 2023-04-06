Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Down to $112.29

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.29, but opened at $106.90. Fabrinet shares last traded at $103.26, with a volume of 127,216 shares.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

