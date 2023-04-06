F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,813. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $147.20 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $214.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

