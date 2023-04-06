Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.39% of Everest Re Group worth $50,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.2 %

RE stock opened at $363.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.09.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

