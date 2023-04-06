Everdome Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and $3.75 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everdome has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

