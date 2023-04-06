Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.79

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.82. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 1,662 shares.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.
About Eutelsat Communications
Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.
