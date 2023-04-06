European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Trading 0.1% Higher

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 754 ($9.36) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.31). Approximately 327,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 174,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 749 ($9.30).
European Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 756.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 722.01. The stock has a market cap of £753.18 million, a P/E ratio of -896.43 and a beta of 0.86.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
