ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Down 1.8%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.