Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Shares Down 2.2%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. 280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

