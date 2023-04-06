essensys (LON:ESYS) Trading Up 6.2%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.98 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.75). Approximately 249,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 62,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.70).

The company has a market cap of £39.37 million, a PE ratio of -290.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.20.

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

