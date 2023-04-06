Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

EQNR stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,219,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

