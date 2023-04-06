Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

EPD stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

