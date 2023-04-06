Enerplus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of 394% compared to the typical volume of 698 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,691,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,982,000 after purchasing an additional 338,325 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,532,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after buying an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Trading Down 0.5 %

ERF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. 139,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 85.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

