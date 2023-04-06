ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

ENEOS Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.75.

About ENEOS

(Get Rating)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the energy, resources, and materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Production, Metals, and Others. The Energy segment offers petroleum refining and marketing, basic chemical products, lubricants, specialty and performance chemical products, coal, electricity, gas, and new energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.