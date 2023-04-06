Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 1,910,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,339,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $758.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 16.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.