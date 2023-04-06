Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 1,910,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,339,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $758.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Read More
