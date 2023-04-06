Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $83.21. 882,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

