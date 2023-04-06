Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 9,874 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $373.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $414.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

