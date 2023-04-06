Elm Partners Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,192 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHH opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

