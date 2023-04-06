Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 31,050 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

