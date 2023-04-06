ELIS (XLS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,438.73

ELIS (XLS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. ELIS has a total market cap of $25.85 million and approximately $1,438.73 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018755 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,990.78 or 0.99993987 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13062097 USD and is down -12.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,310.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

