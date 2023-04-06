Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 69,703 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.64. 1,532,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

