Edison International (NYSE:EIX) SVP Sells $1,618,586.13 in Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edison International Trading Up 0.4 %

Edison International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.56. 1,332,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Edison International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Edison International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

