Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Eaton by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $156.87. 948,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

