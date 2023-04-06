Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $221.44 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.26.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

