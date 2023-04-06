Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.