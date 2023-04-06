Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 1,208 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:C opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.59.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

