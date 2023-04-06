Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 293.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in ANSYS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $323.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.27.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

