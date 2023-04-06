Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.61.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

