Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.25 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141.67, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

