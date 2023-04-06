Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,734,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $227.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 215.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.56. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

