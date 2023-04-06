Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 322 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $82.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

