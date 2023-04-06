e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.44

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.44 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 13.59 ($0.17). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 14.03 ($0.17), with a volume of 7,285 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.41. The firm has a market cap of £84.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 0.53.

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

