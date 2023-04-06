E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.65

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 42961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

E.On Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

Further Reading

