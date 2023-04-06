Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Duxton Water Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Duxton Water
