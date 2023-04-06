Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Duxton Water Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Duxton Water alerts:

About Duxton Water

(Get Rating)

See Also

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements. It supports farmers across the viticulture, nut, citrus, vegetable, olive, dried fruit, dairy, and broadacre cropping industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.