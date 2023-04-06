Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2OGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Duxton Water Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Duxton Water

(Get Rating)

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements. It supports farmers across the viticulture, nut, citrus, vegetable, olive, dried fruit, dairy, and broadacre cropping industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

See Also

Dividend History for Duxton Water (ASX:D2O)

Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.